South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Position in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 30.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,109,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,499,000 after acquiring an additional 488,600 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,329,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,297,000 after buying an additional 349,614 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,716,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,648,000 after buying an additional 140,063 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 902.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 112,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 101,087 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1,035.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 110,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 100,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

HMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group downgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honda Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NYSE HMC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.97. The stock had a trading volume of 27,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,665. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $26.15. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $36.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This is an increase from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.92%.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

