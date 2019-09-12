South Dakota Investment Council Buys 3,100 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.10% of United Therapeutics worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 72.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $390,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 20,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $285,412.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $395,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.36.

UTHR traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,015. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $129.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $2.26. The business had revenue of $373.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.78 million. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

