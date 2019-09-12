South Dakota Investment Council Buys 15,500 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 186.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hill-Rom by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,353,000 after purchasing an additional 26,781 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 76,360 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after buying an additional 52,301 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 1,894.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 85,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRC shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.43.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 6,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total value of $674,562.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,495.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 5,500 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $566,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HRC traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $106.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,570. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.85 and a 200-day moving average of $103.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.82 and a 52-week high of $109.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.08 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

