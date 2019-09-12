Sontag Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT)

Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,768,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,492 shares during the quarter. Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf comprises 15.2% of Sontag Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf were worth $174,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 458.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 964.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period.

GOVT traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $26.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.12. Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf has a 52 week low of $448.20 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0426 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

