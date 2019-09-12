Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.06

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and traded as high as $19.04. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 1,331 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24.

About Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF)

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

