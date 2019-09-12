Sociall Price Down 15.5% Over Last Week (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One Sociall token can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, IDEX and FCoin. Sociall has a market capitalization of $76,711.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sociall has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00203623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.51 or 0.01169452 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000589 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000146 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00086831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00016958 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00022440 BTC.

Sociall Profile

Sociall launched on August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sociall’s official website is sociall.io . Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io

Sociall Token Trading

Sociall can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, FCoin, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

