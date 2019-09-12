Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader Sells 40,000 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total value of $1,537,600.00.

Mark Patrick Mader also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Monday, August 12th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $1,872,800.00.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.49. 1,647,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,188. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -66.93 and a beta of 2.04. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $55.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 38.43% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 220.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,756,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,716 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 87.3% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,030,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 285.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,344 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $108,740,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $99,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.