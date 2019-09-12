Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$5.75 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$5.50.
Separately, Eight Capital boosted their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
SVM traded up C$0.13 on Wednesday, hitting C$5.52. 928,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,858. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.43 and a twelve month high of C$6.15. The company has a market cap of $961.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.67.
About Silvercorp Metals
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.
