Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$5.75 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$5.50.

Separately, Eight Capital boosted their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

SVM traded up C$0.13 on Wednesday, hitting C$5.52. 928,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,858. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.43 and a twelve month high of C$6.15. The company has a market cap of $961.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.67.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.69, for a total transaction of C$170,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,048,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,744,826.40. Also, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 10,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.85, for a total value of C$48,543.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$436,887. Insiders have sold a total of 206,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,406 over the last three months.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

