Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 1,853 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,476. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $91.62 and a 1 year high of $113.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.31.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

