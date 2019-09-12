Signet Financial Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $607,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 301.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 116,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after acquiring an additional 19,912 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 66,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY remained flat at $$103.22 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,033. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.74. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.53.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

