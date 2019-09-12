Signet Financial Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.0% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

VIG traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.84. 20,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,377. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $120.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.45.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

