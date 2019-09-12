Signet Financial Management LLC Has $4.30 Million Stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,176 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 347.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in CBRE Group by 680.6% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,082. CBRE Group Inc has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $56.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.71.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBRE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

In related news, insider Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 829,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,450,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,756,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 404,918 shares in the company, valued at $22,323,129.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

