Signet Financial Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,330 shares of the energy giant’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Exelon by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,910,224 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $86,144,000 after buying an additional 107,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,839,080 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $578,058,000 after buying an additional 994,381 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Exelon by 247.6% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 878,381 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $44,020,000 after buying an additional 625,681 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Exelon by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,237 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC traded down $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $47.88. 5,795,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,410,602. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.48. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $42.19 and a 1 year high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 46.47%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

In other Exelon news, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,475,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,352.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,705,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,873,043.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

