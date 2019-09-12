Signet Financial Management LLC Decreases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,208,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625,977. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $127.60. The company has a market capitalization of $226.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.43 and a 200 day moving average of $121.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.22.

In other Chevron news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra L. Reed bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,750 shares of company stock worth $8,793,900. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

