Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,865 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,025,000 after purchasing an additional 26,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth $631,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth $708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Signature Bank from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James raised Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $138.00 price objective on Signature Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.87. 7,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,846. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.37. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $98.54 and a fifty-two week high of $137.93.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $334.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.25 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 32.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.