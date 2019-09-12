Short Interest in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Decreases By 25.6%

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the July 31st total of 28,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 40.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. 59.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE:UTI traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $5.25. 32,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,036. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $5.82.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Technical Institute had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $79.04 million during the quarter.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

