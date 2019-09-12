Short Interest in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Declines By 15.3%

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,267,500 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the July 31st total of 1,496,800 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 895,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other news, Director Frank Addante sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247,319 shares in the company, valued at $11,724,798.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Feldman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $244,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,948.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,985 shares of company stock valued at $855,000. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 28.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 837,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 183,156 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 18.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,344,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after acquiring an additional 365,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 89.5% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 525,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 248,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RUBI traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.39. The company had a trading volume of 352,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,073. The company has a market capitalization of $506.06 million, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The Rubicon Project has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 26.05%. On average, analysts expect that The Rubicon Project will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Rubicon Project from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

