Short Interest in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Drops By 29.9%

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the July 31st total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of SFST stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.49. 19,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,811. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Southern First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $42.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President F Justin Strickland sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $250,125.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 55,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,182.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,177 shares of company stock worth $909,282 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,921,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 4.3% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 24.8% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 562,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,060,000 after purchasing an additional 111,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 4.0% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 74,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

