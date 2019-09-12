Short Interest in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Decreases By 38.0%

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the July 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:SCKT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.37. 6,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,989. Socket Mobile has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter.

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education.

