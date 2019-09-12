Short Interest in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Rises By 68.1%

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 853,800 shares, a growth of 68.1% from the July 31st total of 508,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 747,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RYAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Ryanair from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Societe Generale lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,583. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $55.75 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.17.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Ryanair had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ryanair during the second quarter worth about $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.17% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

