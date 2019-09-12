Short Interest in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Expands By 45.6%

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,019,000 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the July 31st total of 699,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 584,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NYSE:POL traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,397. PolyOne has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average is $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.73.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $903.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.34 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PolyOne will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in PolyOne by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 14.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 232.7% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 32,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 22,622 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PolyOne by 14.7% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,193,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,461,000 after acquiring an additional 153,203 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in PolyOne during the first quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

POL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of PolyOne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded PolyOne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PolyOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

