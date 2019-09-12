Short Interest in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Expands By 20.0%

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,416,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 2,846,700 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 412,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

In related news, Director David B. Ingram acquired 20,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.28 per share, with a total value of $1,085,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,756.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $30,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $397,065. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 376.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 66.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $79,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $64.85.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $259.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.44 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 30.46%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.50%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

