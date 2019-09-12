Short Interest in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) Increases By 22.0%

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,108,500 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the July 31st total of 908,700 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 155,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Several research firms recently commented on PHAS. ValuEngine upgraded PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $27.00 target price on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. William Blair began coverage on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

In related news, Director Clay Thorp sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $40,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

PHAS traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,016. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 16.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.64 million and a PE ratio of -1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 1,447.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Research analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

