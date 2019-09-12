Short Interest in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Decreases By 13.2%

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,218,500 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the July 31st total of 8,315,500 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.
Shares of Perrigo stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.44. Perrigo has a one year low of $36.28 and a one year high of $75.72.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Perrigo to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Perrigo from $107.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.
In other Perrigo news, CFO Ronald Winowiecki sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $39,672.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,952 shares in the company, valued at $333,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $187,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,844.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 89.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Perrigo by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,911,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,572,000 after buying an additional 819,399 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perrigo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,441,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,099,000 after buying an additional 571,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,211,000. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.
See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.