Short Interest in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Decreases By 13.2%

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,218,500 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the July 31st total of 8,315,500 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Shares of Perrigo stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.44. Perrigo has a one year low of $36.28 and a one year high of $75.72.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Perrigo to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Perrigo from $107.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

In other Perrigo news, CFO Ronald Winowiecki sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $39,672.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,952 shares in the company, valued at $333,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $187,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,844.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 89.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Perrigo by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,911,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,572,000 after buying an additional 819,399 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perrigo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,441,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,099,000 after buying an additional 571,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,211,000. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

