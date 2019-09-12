Short Interest in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Expands By 35.2%

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,656,200 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the July 31st total of 11,577,600 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Mosaic stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.98. 5,355,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,686,438. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 12,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $249,691.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,704 shares in the company, valued at $455,353.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 207.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2,825.9% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Mosaic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday. Standpoint Research raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 target price on Mosaic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.81.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

