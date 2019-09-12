Short Interest in Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) Declines By 14.3%

Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the July 31st total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.29% of Mannatech worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.09. 11 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Mannatech has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.07.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.71 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a Website.

