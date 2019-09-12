Short Interest in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Rises By 52.1%

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,256,100 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the July 31st total of 4,113,800 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LBTYA shares. Societe Generale set a $36.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research cut shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.42.

Liberty Global stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $28.08. 1,158,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,756. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.44.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 9.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 52,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 78.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 286,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after buying an additional 126,150 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 55.8% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at about $9,659,000. 23.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

