Short Interest in iFresh Inc (NASDAQ:IFMK) Grows By 43.2%

iFresh Inc (NASDAQ:IFMK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 516,900 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the July 31st total of 360,900 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 240,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFMK remained flat at $$1.96 during trading on Thursday. 14,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,998. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.40. iFresh has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iFresh stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in iFresh Inc (NASDAQ:IFMK) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of iFresh worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

iFresh Inc operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. The company's chains provide vegetables, seafood, meat, fruits, snacks, seasonings, and other products. It also distributes rice and rice products, and seasonings and spices, as well as assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, and frozen seafood under the Family Elephant, Feiyan, Green Acre, Golden Smell, Redolent, Shuangdeng/Double Lantern, SeaStar, Huang Duan Xiang 1987, and I FRESH brands.

