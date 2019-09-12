Short Interest in First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) Drops By 69.6%

First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 69.6% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of First Savings Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

First Savings Financial Group stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $139.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.55.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.72. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $23.39 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 84.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 141.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 26.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

