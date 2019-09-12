Short Interest in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expands By 32.8%

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,647,000 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the July 31st total of 2,747,200 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 435,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

NYSE:FDS traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $276.65. The stock had a trading volume of 224,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,514. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $188.31 and a 1-year high of $305.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.25 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDS. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $256.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $264.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.75.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.30, for a total transaction of $320,575.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian G. Daly sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total value of $139,142.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,214.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,314 shares of company stock worth $21,465,229 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 23.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 22.1% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

