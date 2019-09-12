Short Interest in Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CLWT) Drops By 18.6%

Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CLWT) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the July 31st total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CLWT) by 149.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,935 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.05% of Euro Tech worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Euro Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Euro Tech stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.15. 98 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,270. Euro Tech has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $11.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

