Short Interest in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) Rises By 21.3%

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the July 31st total of 28,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Enterprise Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Chairman George L. Duncan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,480.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 342,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,759,668.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,344 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 255,092 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 31,252 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 44,950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.71% of the company’s stock.

EBTC traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.93. 17,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,765. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Enterprise Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $32.82 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.