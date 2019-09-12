Short Interest in Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) Drops By 46.4%

Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the July 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ENTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of Entera Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of Entera Bio stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 21,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,812. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63. Entera Bio has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of ($0.07) million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Entera Bio stock. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.53% of Entera Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism.

