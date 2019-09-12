Short Interest in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) Expands By 46.6%

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 647,600 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the July 31st total of 441,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 447,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Dorian LPG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,094. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $556.70 million, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.13. Dorian LPG has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $61.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Dorian LPG had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DNB Markets lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet raised Dorian LPG from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Dorian LPG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorian LPG from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 4,500 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,288.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Ltd Bw sold 75,647 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $689,900.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,884,028 shares of company stock worth $18,056,194 over the last three months. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 97.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,674 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,717 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares during the period. 56.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

