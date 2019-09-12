Short Interest in DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI) Increases By 145.3%

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 443,000 shares, a growth of 145.3% from the July 31st total of 180,600 shares. Currently, 18.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 840,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ DMPI traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.66. 279,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,793. DelMar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Get DelMar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on DMPI shares. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent, which is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DelMar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.