Short Interest in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Rises By 62.2%

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,719,000 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the July 31st total of 9,074,800 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Davita by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,652,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,114,000 after purchasing an additional 64,415 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Davita by 40.6% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,159,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Davita by 56.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,662,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,725 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Davita by 5.5% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,907,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,550,000 after purchasing an additional 151,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Davita by 33.3% during the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,520,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,610. Davita has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $79.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.24 and its 200-day moving average is $54.37.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 1.21%. Davita’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Davita will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Davita from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Davita in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair lowered Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Davita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.31.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

