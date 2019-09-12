Short Interest in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Declines By 14.2%

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,225,300 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the July 31st total of 38,708,600 shares. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coty from $10.90 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Coty in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Coty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $9.00 price target on Coty and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

Shares of COTY stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,343,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,184,407. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38. Coty has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $14.14.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 43.76%. Coty’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. Coty’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other Coty news, CEO Pierre Laubies bought 262,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,218,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,706,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 507,000 shares of company stock worth $4,885,580. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Coty by 384.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. 38.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

