Short Interest in Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) Rises By 41.9%

Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,027,000 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the July 31st total of 2,133,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days. Approximately 11.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Consol Energy by 33.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Consol Energy in the second quarter worth $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Consol Energy by 164.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Consol Energy in the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Consol Energy in the first quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley set a $27.00 price target on shares of Consol Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

NYSE:CEIX traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,259. The company has a market cap of $501.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.14. Consol Energy has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $47.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average is $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $350.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.90 million. Consol Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Consol Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consol Energy will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

