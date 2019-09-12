Short Interest in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) Drops By 24.3%

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,073,700 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the July 31st total of 5,378,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 380,221 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,657 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,084,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA during the 1st quarter valued at about $662,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,505 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BVN traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,935. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.97. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $216.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BVN shares. ValuEngine cut Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.