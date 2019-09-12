Short Interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) Drops By 49.0%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,300 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the July 31st total of 278,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 85,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,185. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXTC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives.

