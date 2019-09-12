Short Interest in CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) Grows By 45.4%

CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE:CTST) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,780,000 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the July 31st total of 8,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 13.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CTST stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.61. 1,892,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,445. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $233.45 million, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 3.55. CannTrust has a twelve month low of C$1.61 and a twelve month high of C$11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTST shares. Bloom Burton cut shares of CannTrust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CannTrust in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Paradigm Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CannTrust in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of CannTrust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of CannTrust in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTST. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CannTrust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in CannTrust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in CannTrust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CannTrust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in CannTrust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.71% of the company’s stock.

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

