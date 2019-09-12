Short Interest in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Drops By 70.7%

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the July 31st total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BRN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,660. Barnwell Industries has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.06.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

