Short Interest in 180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) Declines By 18.0%

180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,600 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the July 31st total of 201,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other news, VP Robert E. Bigelow III purchased 17,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $36,691.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,376 shares in the company, valued at $269,180.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 59,495 shares of company stock worth $124,937. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TURN. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $1,085,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 465,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 306,708 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 415,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 171,428 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 62,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,289,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 29,735 shares in the last quarter. 32.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TURN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.20. 23,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,410. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96. 180 Degree Capital has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $2.38.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The firm also invests in privately held portfolio companies. It primarily invests in value stocks of small cap companies.

