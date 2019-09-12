Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Receives Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $370.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SHOP. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $335.88.

Shopify stock traded up $9.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $356.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,058,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,447. The company has a quick ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -584.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $361.45 and a 200 day moving average of $281.04. Shopify has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $409.61.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $361.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.59 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 8.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,418,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,926,637,000 after acquiring an additional 498,874 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 29,316.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,533,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,552 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 7.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,403,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,063,000 after acquiring an additional 91,669 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 378.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 865,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,764,000 after acquiring an additional 684,365 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 5.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,670,000 after acquiring an additional 29,283 shares during the period. 59.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

