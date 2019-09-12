Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock Price Down 7.8% After Insider Selling

Shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) fell 7.8% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $30.70 and last traded at $31.54, 774,767 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 79% from the average session volume of 432,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.20.

Specifically, CFO Dan Puckett sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $2,603,250.00. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $22,327,500.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SWAV shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.35.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 334.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

