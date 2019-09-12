SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Trading 0.8% Higher

SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.82, 25,937 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 150,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.91. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.07.

SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter.

SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores. As of May 31, 2018, it operated 19,943 franchised stores and 442 directly operated stores in Japan; and a number of 7-Eleven convenience stores in China and Hawaii.

