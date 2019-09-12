Sepio Capital LLC Has $10.93 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sepio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.5% of Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its position in Apple by 1.1% in the second quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 4,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its position in Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.7% in the second quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth raised its position in Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 16,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 16,839 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 58.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $225.66. 1,294,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,887,482. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $233.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.48. The firm has a market cap of $967.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.86%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $3,745,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,290,577.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,536 shares of company stock valued at $62,894,611 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. New Street Research set a $155.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Macquarie set a $210.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.82.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

