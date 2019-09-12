Sentinel (SENT) Price Down 29.6% Over Last Week

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and $193,918.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentinel alerts:

U Network (UUU) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000064 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.