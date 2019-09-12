Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162,600 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 24.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 957,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 190,404 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 78.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 282,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 124,290 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 188,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Senior Housing Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Senior Housing Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Senior Housing Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.90. 173,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,901. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

SNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Profile

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.