Semux 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $23,640.00 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Semux has a market cap of $1.25 million and $23,640.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001054 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Semux has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00036809 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009898 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009026 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001038 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000211 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002060 BTC.

About Semux

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 11,704,967 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

